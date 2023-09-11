KNBA News: Monday, September 11, 2023
KNBA Stop Stories:
- President Biden marks 22nd anniversary of 9-11 in Anchorage.
- Early pre-season report for next year’s Bristol Bay Salmon harvest below 10-year average.
- Worries about hatchery fish impacting wild salmon in Southeast Alaska.
- Sterling Highway head-on collision between car and concrete truck kills mother and child.
- Fuel truck overturns near Costco on Diamond Boulevard.
We had help today from KDLG’s Christina McDermott and KTOO’s Anna Canny.