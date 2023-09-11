KNBA News: Monday, September 11, 2023

KNBA Stop Stories:



President Biden marks 22 nd anniversary of 9-11 in Anchorage.



anniversary of 9-11 in Anchorage. Early pre-season report for next year’s Bristol Bay Salmon harvest below 10-year average.



Worries about hatchery fish impacting wild salmon in Southeast Alaska.



Sterling Highway head-on collision between car and concrete truck kills mother and child.



Fuel truck overturns near Costco on Diamond Boulevard.

We had help today from KDLG’s Christina McDermott and KTOO’s Anna Canny.

