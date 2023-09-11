© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Newscasts

KNBA News: Monday, September 11, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 11, 2023 at 11:25 PM AKDT

KNBA Stop Stories:

  • President Biden marks 22nd anniversary of 9-11 in Anchorage.
  • Early pre-season report for next year’s Bristol Bay Salmon harvest below 10-year average.
  • Worries about hatchery fish impacting wild salmon in Southeast Alaska.
  • Sterling Highway head-on collision between car and concrete truck kills mother and child.
  • Fuel truck overturns near Costco on Diamond Boulevard.

We had help today from KDLG’s Christina McDermott and KTOO’s Anna Canny.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
