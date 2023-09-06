© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Newscasts

KNBA News: Wednesday, September 9, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 6, 2023 at 12:31 PM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

  • During tele-town hall, Rep. Mary Peltola voices support for Willow and other energy projects.
  • Utility costs in Kotzebue continue to go up, with no end in sight.
  • Temporary funds to make Anchorage homeless encampments safer.
  • He’s black and white with yellow eyes. How Leo made it back home, after the disastrous collapse of his home in Juneau.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin and Jeremy Hsieh and KOTZ’s Desiree Hagen.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup'ik languages.
