KNBA News: Wednesday, August 30. 2023
KNBA's Top Stories:
- Head of the EPA, on a four-day tour of Alaska, voices continued opposition to the Pebble Mine project.
- Rep. Mary Peltola asks the Federal Trade Commission to block the proposed merger between the Kroger and Albertson grocery chains, which would make Carrs-Safeway and Fred Meyer owned by the same company.
- After a fiery crash at O’Malley and New Seward, Anchorage Police say the Good Samaritans who stopped to pull people from burning cars may have saved lives.
- Bessie Meyer, an Inupiaq elder brings a taste of Native culture to the Alaska State Fair.
- Anchorage man remains the Pumpkin King at the Alaska State Fair
We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin.