KNBA News: Wednesday, August 30. 2023

KNBA's Top Stories:

Head of the EPA, on a four-day tour of Alaska, voices continued opposition to the Pebble Mine project.



Rep. Mary Peltola asks the Federal Trade Commission to block the proposed merger between the Kroger and Albertson grocery chains, which would make Carrs-Safeway and Fred Meyer owned by the same company.



After a fiery crash at O’Malley and New Seward, Anchorage Police say the Good Samaritans who stopped to pull people from burning cars may have saved lives.



Bessie Meyer, an Inupiaq elder brings a taste of Native culture to the Alaska State Fair.



Anchorage man remains the Pumpkin King at the Alaska State Fair

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin.