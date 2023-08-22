KNBA News: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
KNBA Top Stories for Tuesday, August 22nd:
- The dollars and cents of Alaska’s national parks. A look at their impact on the economy.
- A new trail marker along Anchorage’s Coastal Trail in the Dena’ina language.
- Another wave of Biden administration VIP’s visiting Alaska this week.
- More delays repairing Quintillion’s fiber optic line that was severed by Arctic ice.
We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin and Jeremy Hsieh and KNOM’s Ava White.