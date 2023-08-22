KNBA News: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

KNBA Top Stories for Tuesday, August 22nd:

The dollars and cents of Alaska’s national parks. A look at their impact on the economy.



A new trail marker along Anchorage’s Coastal Trail in the Dena’ina language.



Another wave of Biden administration VIP’s visiting Alaska this week.



More delays repairing Quintillion’s fiber optic line that was severed by Arctic ice.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin and Jeremy Hsieh and KNOM’s Ava White.

