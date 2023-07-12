KNBA News: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:

Federal aviation investigators have pinpointed the cause of the plane crash that killed Jim Tweto, a legendary Bush pilot, and his passenger, Shane Reynolds, an Idaho hunting guide.



The Alaska Volcano Observatory has issued an advisory alert for Shishalden, a volcano in the East Aleutians.



The exodus from Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration continues, with the departure of two members of his communications team.



A state economist says Alaska’s labor shortage and population decline are connected.



Bear Paw Festival in Eagle River officially opens tomorrow.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Chris Klint, Wesley Early and Madilyn Rose.

