KNBA News: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- Federal aviation investigators have pinpointed the cause of the plane crash that killed Jim Tweto, a legendary Bush pilot, and his passenger, Shane Reynolds, an Idaho hunting guide.
- The Alaska Volcano Observatory has issued an advisory alert for Shishalden, a volcano in the East Aleutians.
- The exodus from Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration continues, with the departure of two members of his communications team.
- A state economist says Alaska’s labor shortage and population decline are connected.
- Bear Paw Festival in Eagle River officially opens tomorrow.
We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Chris Klint, Wesley Early and Madilyn Rose.