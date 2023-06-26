© 2023 KNBA
Newscasts

KNBA News: Monday, June 26, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 26, 2023 at 7:29 AM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

  • In the Kuskokwim River community of Aniak, sticker shock over electric rates that are, in some cases, four times higher.  
  • State Troopers are investigating two, separate drug-related deaths in Southcentral Alaska over the weekend.
  • State emergency officials are planning in person visits this week to communities hit hard by ice jam flooding last month. 
  • The Alaska Air National Guard marks the 100th Anniversary of inflight refueling – a dangerous and highly skilled operation that gives the military global reach. 

We had help today from KYUK’s Sunni Bean, KUAC’s Dan Bross and Alaska Public Media’s Kavitha George.

