KNBA News: Monday, June 26, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- In the Kuskokwim River community of Aniak, sticker shock over electric rates that are, in some cases, four times higher.
- State Troopers are investigating two, separate drug-related deaths in Southcentral Alaska over the weekend.
- State emergency officials are planning in person visits this week to communities hit hard by ice jam flooding last month.
- The Alaska Air National Guard marks the 100th Anniversary of inflight refueling – a dangerous and highly skilled operation that gives the military global reach.
We had help today from KYUK’s Sunni Bean, KUAC’s Dan Bross and Alaska Public Media’s Kavitha George.