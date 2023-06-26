KNBA News: Monday, June 26, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:

In the Kuskokwim River community of Aniak, sticker shock over electric rates that are, in some cases, four times higher.



State Troopers are investigating two, separate drug-related deaths in Southcentral Alaska over the weekend.



State emergency officials are planning in person visits this week to communities hit hard by ice jam flooding last month.



The Alaska Air National Guard marks the 100th Anniversary of inflight refueling – a dangerous and highly skilled operation that gives the military global reach.



We had help today from KYUK’s Sunni Bean, KUAC’s Dan Bross and Alaska Public Media’s Kavitha George.

