KNBA News: Friday, June 23, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

  • Northern Pacific Airways is the newest airline in Alaska. Anchorage will now be a stopover in flight between Asia and the Lower 48, a business plan the airline says worked for Iceland, as a stopover on flights across the Atlantic.
  • State health experts call for more testing in pregnant women, following a sharp spike in infant syphilis cases.
  • A tribe in Unalaska teams up with scientists in Alaska, Arizona and Nevada to test for World War II contaminants.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Michael Fanelli, the Alaska Beacon’s Yereth Rosen and KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi

