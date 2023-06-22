© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscasts

KNBA News: Thursday, June 22, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

  • Governor vetoes money set aside to research the Western Alaska chum crisis.
  • Southeast Alaska Trollers will be allowed to fish.   
  • State Troopers track a suspect, wanted in two separate cases of sexual assault in Soldotna, all the way to Hooper Bay.
  • ProPublica says US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito accepts a free trip to an Alaska fishing lodge.
  • Alaska Native Justice Center attorney weighs in on the US Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act .

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin, KCAW’s Robert Woolsey, and KDLL’s Riley Board.

Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride