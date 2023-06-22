KNBA News: Thursday, June 22, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:



Governor vetoes money set aside to research the Western Alaska chum crisis.

Southeast Alaska Trollers will be allowed to fish.

State Troopers track a suspect, wanted in two separate cases of sexual assault in Soldotna, all the way to Hooper Bay.

ProPublica says US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito accepts a free trip to an Alaska fishing lodge.

Alaska Native Justice Center attorney weighs in on the US Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act .

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin, KCAW’s Robert Woolsey, and KDLL’s Riley Board.

