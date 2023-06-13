KNBA News: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:



A break in a fiber optic cable has severed service to Northwest Alaska.

A drowning death on Finger Lake after a canoe capsizes.

Wasilla lawmaker David Eastman faces a new round of ethics complaints.

The Hōkūle‘a prepares to set off on a four year journey from Juneau this Thursday.

A Sterling man survives a brown bear attack.

We had help today from KNOM’s Greg Knight, Alaska Public Media’s Chris Klint, Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks, KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey and KDLL’s Riley Board.