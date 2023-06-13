© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 13, 2023 at 10:21 AM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

  • A break in a fiber optic cable has severed service to Northwest Alaska.
  • A drowning death on Finger Lake after a canoe capsizes.
  • Wasilla lawmaker David Eastman faces a new round of ethics complaints.
  • The Hōkūle‘a prepares to set off on a  four year journey from Juneau this Thursday.
  • A Sterling man survives a brown bear attack. 

We had help today from KNOM’s Greg Knight, Alaska Public Media’s Chris Klint, Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks, KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey and KDLL’s Riley Board.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
