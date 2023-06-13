KNBA News: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- A break in a fiber optic cable has severed service to Northwest Alaska.
- A drowning death on Finger Lake after a canoe capsizes.
- Wasilla lawmaker David Eastman faces a new round of ethics complaints.
- The Hōkūle‘a prepares to set off on a four year journey from Juneau this Thursday.
- A Sterling man survives a brown bear attack.
We had help today from KNOM’s Greg Knight, Alaska Public Media’s Chris Klint, Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks, KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey and KDLL’s Riley Board.