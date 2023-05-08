KNBA News: Monday, May 8, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:



Snowmelt worsens Tanana River erosion, threatening homes and the Richardson Highway.

Kuskokwim River communities brace for ice jams and flooding.

A new UAF program called "Fresh Eyes on Ice," invites public to help track break up and long-term changes in ice conditions.

After mass die-offs, the Sunflower Star Fish could be classified as a threatened species.

A bill in the legislature that could curb vacation rentals in favor of more permanent housing.

We had help today from KUAC's Dan Bross, KYUK's Francisco Martinezcuello, KMXT Kirsten Dobroth and Alaska Public Media's Lex Treinen.

