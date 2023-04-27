KNBA News: Thursday, April 27, 2023

KNBA Webcast is a compilation of the top stories on the KNBA Morning and Noon News:



Countdown begins for Pacific Dataport satellite designed to serve Rural Alaska.

The “Not Invisible Act Commission” holds hearings in Anchorage on epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Alaska State Troopers investigate death of a Alex Arduser, a former colleague, who died on a bird hunting trip near Cordova.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reconsiders the Pebble company’s permit proposal.

Senate Finance Committee floats a new plan to increase school funding by lowering the Permanent Fund Dividend

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen, as well as KDLG’s Izzy Ross.