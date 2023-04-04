KNBA News: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- A Juneau book illustrator is arrested for leaving threatening notes around town threatening the transgender community and children.
- A lot to decide for Anchorage voters today. The question is: Will they get their ballots cast in time to be counted?
- State fishery managers call an early emergency closure for sport fishing for chums and kings on the Yukon River.
- While warming waters has hurt other species of salmon, they may help Bristol Bay sockeye runs.
- Marine debris on Alaska coastlines is way beyond what communities can deal with.
- After losing a chance to get a heart transplant due to a flight delay, a North Pole man finally gets a new heart.
We had help today from KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey, KUAC’s Dan Bross and Robyn, Alaska Public Media’s Kavitha George and the Alaska Beacon’s Yereth Rosen.