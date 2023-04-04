KNBA News: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:



A Juneau book illustrator is arrested for leaving threatening notes around town threatening the transgender community and children.

A lot to decide for Anchorage voters today. The question is: Will they get their ballots cast in time to be counted?

State fishery managers call an early emergency closure for sport fishing for chums and kings on the Yukon River.

While warming waters has hurt other species of salmon, they may help Bristol Bay sockeye runs.

Marine debris on Alaska coastlines is way beyond what communities can deal with.

After losing a chance to get a heart transplant due to a flight delay, a North Pole man finally gets a new heart.

We had help today from KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey, KUAC’s Dan Bross and Robyn, Alaska Public Media’s Kavitha George and the Alaska Beacon’s Yereth Rosen.