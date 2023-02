KNBA Top Stories:



The ACLU-Alaska files a lawsuit against the Alaska Department of Corrections.

The Area M fisheries debate, once again causes painful divisions between South Peninsula and Western Alaska and Interior fisheries.

Remembering Elizabeth Kudrin, one of the last survivors of Attu Island, taken captive by the Japanese military during World War II.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media's Jeremy Hsieh and KDLG's Izzy Ross.