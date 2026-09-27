Tlingit and Haida’s president will serve another term

ChalyeeÉesh Richard Peterson will remain the president of Southeast Alaska’s largest tribal government for the next two years. Tribal delegates re-elected him this afternoon during Tlingit and Haida’s 91st annual tribal assembly in Juneau.

Peterson ran against four other candidates, including Tlingit and Haida’s First Vice President Ku.seen Jacqueline Pata. He won with 68% of the vote, followed by Lisa Gassman and Melissa Kookesh, who each received about 10% of the vote. Pata received about 7% of votes.

In a speech to delegates Wednesday, Peterson pointed to services the tribe has built up from mental and behavioral health interventions to economic ventures under his leadership.

“I have always believed our tribe should help citizens reach their own definition of success,” he said. “For one person, that may mean having someone to talk to on a difficult day. For another, it may mean learning our language, completing training, starting a business, or finding work close to home. Our services need to meet people where they are. We have built more ways to do that.”

Tlingit and Haida’s leadership did see one major shake-up – Ga’gwaath Clinton Cook will take over as first vice president. The delegate from Craig unseated Pata, who has been in the position since 2021. Cook won 56% of the vote, followed by Melissa Kookesh with 17%, then Pata with 16%.

In his speech to delegates, Cook highlighted the importance of tribal control over subsistence issues.

“I believe strongly in our inherent sovereignty and our rights and responsibility to govern ourselves. Self-governance means our people making decisions for our own people and being willing to stand firm and at authority,” he said. “That responsibility also extends to our homelands and waters and the ways of life that we have sustained our people for generations.”

Peterson has been the president of Tlingit and Haida since 2014. Leadership elections are held every other year. The next will be during the 2028 tribal assembly.

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