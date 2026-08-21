NTSB says Security Aviation plane was on its 2nd landing attempt when it crashed, killing 8

A charter plane was on its second attempt at landing when it crashed at a military radar site in a remote area of Southwest Alaska on Thursday, killing all eight people on board.

National Transportation Safety Board Alaska region chief Clint Johnson confirmed the Cessna 441 Conquest was owned and operated by Anchorage-based Security Aviation.

Johnson also confirmed that two pilots and six passengers were on board at the time of the crash. The Cessna 441 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft pressurized for high-altitude flight and can carry up to nine passengers, according to Security Aviation's website.

"The pilots in this case were navigating solely by instruments. Weather conditions would not allow them to actually visually see the ground. What we understand is, after the second missed approach, Anchorage Center lost contact with the airplane," Johnson said.

The plane was chartered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fly from Anchorage to the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site. Two employees with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were among those on board, according to a statement from the Corps. Four other passengers were contractors, Johnson said.

Johnson said the flight departed Anchorage at 9:15 a.m. and crashed at approximately 11:45 a.m., a third to a quarter mile west of the runway.

"There was unfortunately a post-crash fire, and the wreckage was found in an area of rising terrain," Johnson said.

The Cape Newenham radar site is part of a network of remote radar sites that track aircraft operating in Alaska's airspace and along its borders. Johnson said the NTSB will be reviewing the site's radar data.

The Cape Newenham area saw foggy conditions on Thursday morning and later in the evening, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Christian Landry. The conditions were clear around noon, with winds up to about 15 mph.

Security Aviation advertises itself as an approved carrier for the Army Corps that is certified with the U.S. Department of Defense. According to its website , the company has a record of flying high-level officials, executives, and military personnel, and is sometimes the only air charter company authorized to do so within Alaska.

The company said in an emailed statement it's heartbroken by the accident.

"Our hearts go out to the families, friends and loved ones of those who were lost," the statement said. "We extend our deepest condolences to them and to everyone affected by this devastating tragedy. They remain foremost in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time."

Security Aviation said it's cooperating with authorities as they investigate the incident.

Johnson said the NTSB will work on recovering the wreckage and will be sending a team to the area as part of its investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration and Security Aviation will be a part of the investigation team as well, he said.

"What we're looking at right now is trying to get our four-to-six-member team out to Cape Newenham. Obviously, this is a very remote area, so there are some logistical challenges as well as weather challenges," Johnson said.

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