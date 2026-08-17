Sen. Murkowski pushes for release of $41.3M in delayed federal grants for Alaska Native education

The United States Department of Education is expected to award $41.3 million in grant funding through the Alaska Native Education Program to 26 Alaska grantees after some delay, according to an announcement from Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The grant funding was expected on July 1, but has been delayed more than a month. Grantees alerted Murkowski's office that they had not yet received the funding, prompting Murkowski to press U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to release the awarded funding, according to the statement on Aug. 5.

"Last week, I raised this issue with Secretary McMahon, and I'm pleased she agreed to expedite the obligation of the funds for the Alaska Native Education Program grants that Congress appropriated earlier this year," Murkowski wrote.

The Alaska Native Education Program provides federal funding to "meet the unique education needs of Alaska Natives" and to support education programs to benefit Alaska Native people, according to the program website.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Education's grant office for the program did not give a reason for the delay or specify when the funds will be dispensed after a query on Aug. 7.

The grants are awarded to Tribes, tribal organizations, and school districts with a majority of Alaska Native students to support a variety of initiatives across a three-year grant period.

"Grants provide, for example, culturally relevant curriculum, tutoring, and other academic supports, indigenous language revitalization, workforce development opportunities, teacher professional development, postsecondary planning and support and success, early childhood education, and afterschool programming," Murkowski said in the statement. "I will continue to champion this program and work with the department to ensure this funding is administered more expeditiously going forward," she said.

Grantees include several early learning and literacy programs. Millions are slated for Indigenous language, art, science, and medicine, including $2.1 million for the Baby Raven Reads project by Sealaska Heritage Institute. The Rural Indigenous Students College Readiness Alliance launched by the Bering Strait and Lower Kuskokwim School Districts, two of Alaska's largest rural districts, should receive $1.4 million for tutoring and college readiness programs.

Rosita Kaaháni Worl, president of the Sealaska Heritage Institute, a Native non-profit corporation focused on Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian cultures, said her organization was one of the grantees that alerted Murkowski's office to the delay. Sealaska has not received its grant funds yet.

Lisa Phu / Alaska Beacon / Alaska Beacon The Sealaska Cultural Values Totem Pole represents all three tribes of Southeast Alaska – Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian.

Worl said in an interview on Aug. 7 that federal funds and support for Alaska Native communities are critical, given Alaska's history of suppressing Native education and language.

"So these programs have helped us overcome the effects of that kind of suppression," Worl said. "Our data shows, definitely, that it promotes and enhances Native education, and we show that through all of our evaluations. It's led to higher academic performance."

Worl said that Sealaska Heritage Institute has seen success in early childhood programs like Baby Raven Reads project and initiatives to support students continuing education, which reduces drop out rates. "We're still behind non-natives, but we're gaining ground," she said.

Worl said the federal support helps Sealaska Heritage Institute provide annual funding for education across Southeast Alaska where state funding has fallen short. Sealaska Heritage Institute provides $1 million each year to the Juneau School District and $2 million annually to the University of Alaska Southeast, as well as funding to support school districts across the region for teacher training, arts, and language programs.

"It's a program that has proven benefits," Worl said. "There's no doubt about it."

