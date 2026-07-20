State prepares to begin construction on controversial Izembek Refuge road after clearing final federal hurdle

Construction on a controversial stretch of road between two Eastern Aleutian towns could begin as soon as next month, according to the State of Alaska .

On July 9, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved construction of an 18.9-mile road between King Cove and Cold Bay that would cross the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge. Some environmental groups and Alaska tribes argue that the road shouldn't be developed as it could endanger important subsistence species. Federal biologists have also acknowledged the road would impact the habitat of Pacific black brant and emperor geese.

But on the other hand, the road could provide King Cove residents with lifesaving access to Cold Bay's nearby all-weather airport.

King Cove, home to about 800 residents, sits near the western tip of the Alaska Peninsula. It's a small fishing community that is only accessible by air or water, weather permitting, and its short gravel airstrip is difficult to navigate.

But with the addition of the road, residents could access the neighboring, larger airport in Cold Bay. King Cove community leaders have fought for that road for decades and say it could provide essential access to emergency medical care.

This project has been in the works for many years. In 2018, the Trump Administration approved a land swap for the road, but that was later revoked by the Biden administration.

Now, the state is preparing to begin road construction, after getting the final federal mark of approval last week.

According to the Friday statement from Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office, the state will immediately begin moving equipment and supplies, and expects to begin construction in 30 days.

"Numerous medical evacuations have been delayed or cancelled over the years because weather conditions made marine crossings or flights to and from King Cove unsafe," according to Dunleavy's statement. "The new road will provide dependable ground transportation to the Cold Bay Airport, home to one of the longest all-weather runways in the region and a critical transportation hub for Southwest Alaska."

The U.S. Department of the Interior and the King Cove Corp. — the local Alaska Native village corporation — made a land exchange last October, swapping nearly 2,000 acres of high-conservation value land for almost 500 acres of roadway through the refuge.

King Cove Corp. also relinquished its selection rights under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act to 5,430 acres of land within the Izembek Refuge, which means it gave up its legal ability to select those parcels under ANCSA in return for the agreed land exchange.

The proposed single-lane, unpaved road would stretch over 12 feet wide, doubling in some areas, and would require the discharge of some gravel and fill material. According to the Corps , that would occur over about 4.5 acres of wetlands and almost an acre of stream channels. Roughly 85 drainage culverts and one bridge will be installed.

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