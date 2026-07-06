Rare funnel cloud caught on video near Denali Highway

There were more than fireworks in Alaska’s skies on the Fourth of July. A rare funnel cloud appeared in a remote area south of the Denali Highway around 5:00 p.m., about 55 miles west of Paxson and 55 miles southeast of Cantwell.

It drew the attention of National Weather Service forecasters after it was captured on video.

“This type of funnel cloud forms when we have winds moving in different directions,” said Kristin Chen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We had just enough wind shear to create a rotating column of air that descends from the base of the thunderstorm.”

Thanks to video captured at the Alpine Creek Lodge, Chen said forecasters got a good look the funnel cloud.

“There’s not really any visible indications that it made contact with the ground, so therefore we are considering it a funnel cloud and not a tornado,” Chen said.

She believes it posed little threat to people on the ground, because it never developed into a tornado. But she says pilots should still use caution around strong thunderstorms.

Only six tornadoes have been officially recorded in Alaska, though Chen said funnel clouds may be more common than people realize, because Alaska doesn’t have the comprehensive radar or satellite coverage needed to track them consistently.

"That's why we always welcome folks sending in any observations that they see," Chen said. "Because it is really valuable for us to have these observations from folks on the ground."

The Weather Service says the funnel extended from the base of a towering cumulus cloud and remained visible for 15 minutes.

Forecasters believe it formed when Susitna Valley winds collided with those driving a thunderstorm — enough to create wind shear and produce the spinning column of air that descended from the cloud base. The initial classification could change if other evidence shows the funnel touched the ground.