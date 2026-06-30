Former Chevak leader Ulrick Jeffrey Ulroan indicted on 47 sex crime charges

A Chevak man is facing dozens of charges of sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault. A grand jury indicted 48-year-old Ulric Jeffery Ulroan this week on 47 counts in Alaska Superior Court.

Ulroan, who has been living in Nome for the past two years, was arrested on Wednesday by Alaska State Troopers and the Nome Police Department. He was arraigned on Thursday for charges involving sexual abuse, sexual assault, indecent exposure and furnishing alcohol to a minor. Several of the charges are unclassified felonies, the most serious felony category under Alaska law.

According to a release from AST, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation received a tip in January of Ulroan’s alleged conduct. During the course of the investigation, additional women came forward and reported that Ulroan sexually assaulted or abused them. The release said that Ulroan was a certified foster parent from 2005 to 2023.

“Victims that have come forward have shown a lot of courage. There’s many reasons to not report,” Investigator Brian Wassmann with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Western Major Crimes Unit said. “We’re encouraging people with more information to come forward and speak with us, and we stand ready to investigate any claims of sexual abuse.”

The alleged offenses occurred over multiple years – from December 2009 through September 2025. Ulroan’s indictment, detailing each crime, says most of the conduct occurred in Chevak, while others took place in Mountain Village on the Lower Yukon and in Anchorage. Alleged conduct occurring in Nome is still under investigation by the troopers, Wassmann confirmed.

Ulroan was a community leader in Chevak, where he served as the mayor. He held several positions at the Kashunamiut School District, including activities director, coach of the boys and girls basketball teams, and shop instructor at the Chevak School. In Nome, he worked at Bering Air as a pilot.

He and his wife, Mary Ulroan, were awarded the Parents of the Year award from the Alaska Federation of Natives in 2019. In a statement to KNOM, Mary Ulroan said this was an "extremely painful time” for her family.

“My first priority is the safety and well-being of all people affected and the privacy of my own children as they navigate this difficult situation. Because this is an active legal matter, I cannot comment on the allegations or the ongoing investigation. I respectfully ask for compassion and privacy for our family, especially my children,” Mary Ulroan said.

Ulroan’s bail was set at $250,000. He is currently being held at Anvil Mountain Correctional Center in Nome. He is scheduled to appear in the Bethel Courthouse on June 30 for a second arraignment.

