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KNBA News: Thursday, March 26, 2026

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published March 26, 2026 at 8:26 AM AKDT
Police close off a section of Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Bethel after a man was shot by officers in the early morning hours of March 25, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Police close off a section of Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Bethel after a man was shot by officers in the early morning hours of March 25, 2026.

A Bethel police officer shot a man early Wednesday morning, after authorities say the man approached the officer with a knife. One person died on Sunday in a major avalanche near Haines Pass.
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Jill Fratis
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