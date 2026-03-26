News Stories KNBA News: Thursday, March 26, 2026 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published March 26, 2026 at 8:26 AM AKDT Facebook LinkedIn Email Listen • 5:19 MaryCait Dolan/KYUK Police close off a section of Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Bethel after a man was shot by officers in the early morning hours of March 25, 2026. A Bethel police officer shot a man early Wednesday morning, after authorities say the man approached the officer with a knife. One person died on Sunday in a major avalanche near Haines Pass.