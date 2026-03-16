Sharon Hildebrand wins chief/chairman election at Tanana Chiefs Conference annual meeting

The Tanana Chiefs Conference Full Board of Directors on Thursday elected Sharon Hildebrand, of Nulato, as the organization's next chief and chairman.

Hildebrand, who had been serving as the TCC vice president, beat out incumbent chief and chairman Brian Ridley, of Eagle, and Darrell Hildebrand, also of Nulato. She will serve a three-year term in the organization's top leadership role and takes over effective immediately.

During her candidate speech Wednesday, Sharon Hildebrand delivered a people-focused message, emphasizing the importance of listening, building relationships and putting faith in one another. She continued that thread after the vote when accepting her new position on stage Thursday.

"You are Tanana Chiefs. You are our people. You make us stronger – all of you, together," she said. "We can do this."

TCC is a Fairbanks-based nonprofit tribal consortium that aims to advance the health and social service needs of its members, which include 37 federally recognized tribes. It also seeks to enhance regional Alaska Native unity and is among the most powerful voices for tribal interests in Interior Alaska.

The organization frequently takes official positions on resource development, fish and game, and land-use issues. In a recent example, TCC condemned the move from the U.S. Department of the Interior to open 2.1 million acres of federally managed land above the Yukon River for selection by the State of Alaska.

The vote for the chief and chairman position came on the fourth day of the TCC annual convention and full board of directors meeting. A runoff was required between Sharon Hildebrand and Ridley to determine the victor after a majority failed to emerge during the first round of voting.

Ridley, formerly the chief finance officer at TCC, assumed the top leadership position at the organization in 2022 after former chief and chairman PJ Simon was recalled. He was elected to the seat for his first full term in 2023. In his candidate speech on Wednesday, Ridley said he was proud to be a part of something bigger than himself. And he said that he's developed leadership and advocacy skills that he wanted to keep using.

"As we look ahead, continuity in leadership matters. Today more than ever, we need strong, trusted and experienced leadership to help protect our ways of life and guide our region forward through the difficult times ahead," he said.

After the vote Thursday, Ridley said he didn't expect the outcome, and that he hoped to continue serving the TCC region. He initially said he'd be willing to fill the vice president role vacated by Hildebrand. But he later declined the nomination, saying he'd instead seek his old job as the TCC chief finance officer. Rhonda Pitka, of Beaver, was chosen to fill the vice president vacancy.

