Northwest Arctic residents set out on monthlong voter education mission, by snowmachine

Wind and snow whipped at Kotzebue preacher Rusty Dimmick and three travelers as they stood in a circle holding hands. The travelers, all from the Northwest Arctic, planned to drive over 600 miles to dozens of remote villages across Western Alaska by snowmachine, educating rural residents about voting.

But weather wasn't part of that send-off prayer on Feb. 12. Back-to-back snowstorms, along with some mechanical issues, forced the group to return to Kotzebue after about 80 miles.

Now the group plans to fly to Emmonak, pick up snowmachines, and travel to villages from there.

"Our people need to be heard in their voice," said Aucha Kameroff, the group's leader. "One of the voices that we have as people in rural Alaska, or any place, is by voting."

Voting in Northwest Alaska is down from historic highs decades ago. In 1982, for example, state election data shows that more than 80% of the region's registered voters participated. A little over 30% voted in the 2024 presidential election.

Desiree Hagen / KOTZ / KOTZ The travelers hold hands in prayer before their trip.

"It's so important for our peoples to carry on what our peoples before us started," Kameroff said. "So we need to tuupaq — that means 'wake it up' — and really look at what's going on so that we can make an impact."

The communities they plan to visit – around the Lower Yukon village of Emmonak and around the Northwest Arctic – are not connected by roads. Visitors usually arrive by small plane.

But Kameroff said traveling by snowmachine will make it easier to connect.

"I say, 'go back door' into the village," she said. "It's so important to be at the level of our peoples, no matter where."

The group plans to give presentations in local schools to help educate high school seniors and community members about the issues, who is on the ballot and how to register to vote.

The trip is funded in part by nonpartisan organizations Get Out the Native Vote and the Rural Mobilization Center.

The group plans to give their first presentations in Emmonak. From there, they'll head inland, visiting villages as far up the Yukon River as Pilot Station. Then they'll head down to Nunam Iqua before flying back to Kotzebue.

After that, they plan to visit all 10 of the Northwest Arctic villages.

Desiree Hagen / KOTZ / KOTZ The group gets ready to leave from Kotzebue, heading to Buckland on Feb.12.

Although the trip is focused on voter education and advocacy, Kameroff said the group just enjoys being out in the country. And there's another goal – healing and processing grief.

"It's for me to be out there in the country where I love to be and get my mind clear," said Arthur Richards Sr.

Richards lost his wife, the mother of his four children, to cancer this fall. He said it's been hard, but things are getting better, and he's looking forward to the trip.

Raymond Brown Jr., is traveling with Richards and Kameroff. His brother, Elmer Brown, died in November after falling through thin ice near Kotzebue . Brown also thinks the trip will give him perspective.

"It's really gonna give me fresh air," Brown said. "It's going to be awesome."

The group plans to arrive in Emmonak as early as Feb. 27. Kameroff said she'll give updates on the group's travels on social media.