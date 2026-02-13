Celebrating the legacy of Native civil rights leader Elizabeth Peratrovich

Native groups across Alaska are busy preparing for Elizabeth Peratrovich Day, which will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 16.

On this day in 1945, Governor Ernest Gruening signed Alaska’s anti-discrimination act into law, a bill that Peratrovich and other Native activists fought for. The law came nearly 20 years before the national Civil Rights Act was passed.

Alaska State Library Photo Collection, P01-3294 Alaska Gov. Gruening signs the Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945, as O.D. Cochran, left, Elizabeth Peratrovich, Edward Anderson, Norman Walker and Roy Peratrovich stand behind him.

The Alaska Native Sisterhood Camp 87 is hosting a gathering at the Loussac Library on Sunday.

Lynette Marino Hinz is president of the group and says she’s been a longtime admirer of Peratrovich, because she led with love, not hate. She says leaders like Peratrovich are needed more than ever in today's world.

“If you don't carry the hate and the anger forward in what you are trying to achieve, then you'll have greater success, and I think that she embodied that.” Hinz said.

The Anchorage festivities begin in the Wilda Marston Theatre at 6:00 p.m. with a performance from Aanchich'× Kwaan, a Lingít dance group. They’ll be followed by the showing of a film called, “For the Rights of All: Ending Jim Crow” in Alaska. There will also be several speakers, including Elizabeth Peratrovich’s granddaughter, Betsy.