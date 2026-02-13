© 2026 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celebrating the legacy of Native civil rights leader Elizabeth Peratrovich

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published February 13, 2026 at 2:10 PM AKST
Mural of Elizabeth Peratrovich in downtown Juneau, painted by Tlingit and Athabascan artist, Crystal Worl.
Rhonda McBride
Mural of Elizabeth Peratrovich in downtown Juneau, painted by Tlingit and Athabascan artist, Crystal Worl.

Native groups across Alaska are busy preparing for Elizabeth Peratrovich Day, which will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 16.

On this day in 1945, Governor Ernest Gruening signed Alaska’s anti-discrimination act into law, a bill that Peratrovich and other Native activists fought for. The law came nearly 20 years before the national Civil Rights Act was passed.

Alaska Gov. Gruening signs the Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945, as O.D. Cochran, left, Elizabeth Peratrovich, Edward Anderson, Norman Walker and Roy Peratrovich stand behind him.
Alaska State Library Photo Collection, P01-3294
Alaska Gov. Gruening signs the Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945, as O.D. Cochran, left, Elizabeth Peratrovich, Edward Anderson, Norman Walker and Roy Peratrovich stand behind him.

The Alaska Native Sisterhood Camp 87 is hosting a gathering at the Loussac Library on Sunday.

Lynette Marino Hinz is president of the group and says she’s been a longtime admirer of Peratrovich, because she led with love, not hate. She says leaders like Peratrovich are needed more than ever in today's world.

If you don't carry the hate and the anger forward in what you are trying to achieve, then you'll have greater success, and I think that she embodied that.” Hinz said.

The Anchorage festivities begin in the Wilda Marston Theatre at 6:00 p.m. with a performance from Aanchich'× Kwaan, a Lingít dance group. They’ll be followed by the showing of a film called, “For the Rights of All: Ending Jim Crow” in Alaska. There will also be several speakers, including Elizabeth Peratrovich’s granddaughter, Betsy.
News Stories
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride