FEMA adds storm-affected communities eligible for disaster assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has added dozens of communities to the list of those eligible for both individual and public federal disaster assistance following the October 2025 storm that caused widespread damage across Western Alaska.

The move makes homeowners and renters living in the following communities and their surrounding school districts eligible for individual federal assistance: Akiak, Akiachak, Tuluksak, Chevak, and St. Mary's.

Those same communities are now also eligible for FEMA public assistance for disaster-damaged public facilities.

Additional communities eligible for public assistance include those within the Bering Strait School District, Pribilof School District, Iditarod Area School District, and Yukon-Koyukuk School District.

The deadline to apply for state and federal assistance, as well as loans under the United States Small Business Administration , is Feb. 20.

To apply for FEMA Individual Assistance:

Call the Alaska Call Center at 1-866-342-1699 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Beginning Feb. 9, weekday call center hours will shift to 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Yup'ik interpreters are available Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Register on DisasterAssistance.gov .

. Use the FEMA App .

. Apply in-person at the Bethel Assistance Hub (BAH), from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the AVCP Tugkar Building at 570 3rd Ave. Yup'ik interpreters are available.

To Apply for FEMA Public Assistance:

Register on Grantee.FEMA.gov .

. Call 907-744-1922.

Email dhsem.publicassistance@alaska.gov .

To Apply for State Individual Assistance:

Visit https://ready.alaska.gov/IA

Call 1-844-445-7131.

