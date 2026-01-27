Know Your Rights” webinar for Native Americans looks at what to do, if approached by ICE agents.

The Native American Rights Fund and the National Congress of American Indians have teamed up to present a one-hour webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 28 on how tribal members should deal with federal immigration agents.

The two groups said, in a joint statement, that the webinar comes in response to recent concerns across Indian Country about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

The theme of the online presentation is “Know Your Rights.” The session will go over the latest materials from NARF and NCIA, followed by a question and answer session.

NARF says it will not give individual legal advice -- but will provide clear, practical information on what to do if you are a tribal citizen and approached by ICE — in public, in your car, or at your home. The webinar will also look at how warrants work and what identification may be requested, as well as steps to reduce risk and document encounters safely. The session will also look at overall policies and the difference between federal law enforcement authorities and ice.

The webinar will be held at 10:00 a.m., Alaska time. To attend you must pre-register at the National Congress of American Indians website. You can also find informational materials prepared by NARF on the NCAI website.

###

