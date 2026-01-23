The Anchorage Weekender: An iconic folk festival, musk ox music and 7 more local events

January may be flying by, but the city isn't slowing down.

The Anchorage Weekender rounded up nine events so you can make the most of your weekend — from the city's annual folk festival to a free book fair. Plus, we've included a few options to get outside and soak up the sunshine.

1. Science on Tap

Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Turnagain Brewing

The Science on Tap lecture series by the University of Alaska Anchorage is a monthly event at Turnagain Brewing. On Thursday, grab a drink, and hear from Dr. Gregory Larsen about how drones are used for wildlife research. This event is open to those 21 and older.

2. Anchorage Folk Festival

Thursday through Feb. 1, various locations

The 37th annual Anchorage Folk Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through the rest of the month. The event includes over 100 live performances and nearly 50 workshops – all for free.

There's a special Parlor in the Round show on Thursday, which is a songwriter showcase with a collaborative, surprising twist. The show is hosted by Kevin Worrell and features Eric Howk, Shonti Elder, and Hunter Prueger. (If you miss this one, there's another show in April.)

A free performance at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on Friday highlights local artists at 7 p.m., followed by the Henhouse Prowlers at 9 p.m.

On Saturday from 7 to 10:30 p.m., there's a fundraiser concert with locals Wiley Post and Henhouse Prowlers at Odd Man Rush Brewing in Eagle River. Tickets for the event cost about $34 and are open to those 21 and older. Here's what's currently on tap at the brewery.

Folk Week starts on Sunday, and it's an opportunity to see local musicians perform at restaurants and pubs in the city, including Hearth Artisan Pizza and Reilly's Irish Pub.

Next Wednesday, The Horsenecks and Hannah Read will perform at a fundraiser concert at 49th State Brewing from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost about $23 and can be bought here.

Find the full Anchorage Folk Festival program here .

FashionPact / A free bookfair at FashionPact on Saturday will offer books for kids and adults, in a range of genres.

3. Free Book Fair

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., FashionPact (2520 E. 68th Ave.)

Thousands of books ranging in genres and reading levels will be given away Friday and Saturday at FashionPact. Books for kids and adults will be available. Local nonprofits will be selling baked goods for additional purchase.

4. Free Day of Play

Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fresh Cup Playhouse

Kids can play for free for one hour on Friday at Fresh Cup Playhouse . The space is designed for children from 6 months to 6 years old, and there's a specific area for infants and crawlers up to 18 months old. You'll need a waiver to play – fill it out in advance online .

5. Western Alaska benefit event

Friday, 6 p.m., Alaska Native Heritage Center

Enjoy local music, cultural dance performances and storytelling at Ilapet: Our Relatives Benefit Event, with proceeds benefitting the Western Alaska Disaster Relief Fund. There's also a potluck, and organizers encourage you to bring a dish to share.

General entry is $20, but is $5 if you're under 16. Evacuees in Anchorage have free entry.

6. Yuuyaraq Gathering

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., The Nave

The Yuuyaraq Gathering is a free, family-friendly afternoon full of culture, community and connection. On Saturday, share a potluck feast, watch and learn Yuraq, browse Alaska Native vendors and more. Attendees are welcome to come and go throughout the event.

7. Cheese and Crackers Ride

Saturday, 1:30 p.m., North Bivouac Trailhead

This month's Coed Cheese and Crackers Ride gives you a chance to get into the North Bivy side of Far North Bicentennial Park. You'll ride for about an hour, then enjoy cheese, crackers and pumpkin pie around a warm fire pit.

All skill levels are welcome to this low-stress ride, but fat tire bikes are recommended. Trek Bicycle Store of Anchorage is a host of this event, and offers discounted rentals for these rides. Organizers ask that you leave dogs at home.

The ride starts at 1:30 p.m. at the North Bivouac Trailhead , but get there early to sign a waiver.

8. Jamie Hansen performs in Palmer

Sunday, 4 p.m., Musk Ox Farm

Not everyone can say they've been to a concert at their local Musk Ox Farm, but you have a chance to. Jamie Hansen , a Wyoming-based artist, mixes heartfelt storytelling with adventure, taking listeners to wild places. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., with the show to start at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $25 – buy yours here .

9. Women's Skate Clinic

Sunday, 1 to 3p.m., Cuddy Park

The Women's Skate Clinic focuses on technique, efficiency and how to move with confidence on the ice. Organizers ask that participants have a "decent amount" of prior skating experience, and say this isn't a learn to skate course.

You'll learn from Amy Fitzpatrick, a longtime athlete and past president of the Alaska Speed Skating Club, along with John Monroe, a U.S. Speed Skating coach. Businesses catering to the sport will be onsite for skate sharpening and equipment questions.

All skates are welcome, but organizers say you must bring a helmet and you should dress for the weather. The event starts at 1 p.m., but show up early to sign a waiver. This event costs $25 and you need to register in advance. Find that information here .

If you're looking for beginner-friendly skating, Family Skate at Westchester Lagoon is each Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.! They have skates for children to borrow.

Anchorage Parks and Recreation / The Family Skate event at Westchester Lagoon is each Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. The event has skating seals to hold on to, along with skates for children to borrow.

