Author with Y-K Delta roots looks to creativity to support Halong-impacted families

When writer Lani Hulse heard the news about Typhoon Halong, she was across the country in Hawaii, where she lives.

"I just, I couldn't help with each video that I watched online — people posting about the disaster, and afterwards — I just could not just sit there," Hulse recalled. "I was like, there's something I can do."

Hulse was in the middle of writing a novel, part of a journey to reconnect with her Yup'ik culture. The author, who spent periods of her upbringing in Bethel, has family roots in the Yukon Delta village of Kotlik, which suffered damage from the October storm. Her father was also a principal across schools in the region, including Kipnuk.

"I was like, wait, I could do something creative and connect with a nonprofit, and get something rolling, have something physical that's positive and connects to my culture as well," Hulse said.

Hulse began coordinating with the Alaska Community Foundation to host a fundraising sale of the children's book she was inspired to write. It's called "Aanaq? Am I your sunset?" and 50% of each sale goes directly to the Western Alaska Disaster Relief Fund to support families impacted by Typhoon Halong. The other 50%, Hulse said, will cover the cost of production and taxes involved.

The storybook was inspired by a moment Hulse experienced with her son, Ashton. At the end of a stressful day, Hulse said that the two went for a drive.

"During the drive, the most captivating sunset caught my attention and I paused. And I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' I was like, 'Ashton, look at that sunset. It's so beautiful,' " Hulse remembered. "And my son was quiet for a second, and he asked, 'Am I your sunset?' I lost my breath for a moment."

Hulse said that the book came from this seed of connection and meaning between parent and child. The story follows the layout of a poem, an adult responding to a child asking the same question in a backdrop of Yup'ik culture.

"And then each page, it's almost like a poem goes over like, 'Yes, you are my sun. You are my moon.' And there's lots of culturally significant imagery in there as well, like eating salmonberries, tundra tea, as well as, like, fishing and Northern Lights," Hulse said.

Hulse said that she hopes the book will find buyers among those looking to support relief efforts, but she also hopes copies find their ways into the hands of those affected by the typhoon.

The book features a journal section where families can record shared memories together.

"I can't imagine what these families are going through right now, and I wanted to bring something positive to their life," Hulse said. "The main part of this story is what matters most is family moments with your family, these sweet moments throughout your day."

You can find a copy of "Aanaq? Am I your sunset?" at Barnes and Noble booksellers online.

