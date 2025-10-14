Woman found dead in Kwigillingok, 2 still unaccounted for after Western Alaska storm

A woman has been found dead in Kwigillingok, two days after a devastating storm hit the Kuskokwim Delta coast.

The woman’s name has not been released publicly. Alaska State Troopers say they’re working to notify her next of kin.

Reached by phone Monday evening, spokesperson Austin McDaniel said troopers are actively searching for two people who are still missing from Kwigillingok.

Kwigillingok was one of the hardest-hit communities in the Oct. 11 storm. Kipnuk, roughly 30 miles west, was also battered by high winds and record-breaking flooding, but troopers say everyone from that community has been accounted for.

Dozens of evacuees from the two communities are arriving in Bethel, according to the regional tribal healthcare provider. They’re being housed at Bethel’s National Guard Armory, which has been turned into a 100-bed shelter.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.