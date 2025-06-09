Family and colleagues remember the scientist and pilot who died in last week’s helicopter crash near Deadhorse

The two people who died in a helicopter crash near Deadhorse last week were an experienced pilot who moved to Alaska just months ago and a long-time conservation scientist.

The helicopter, operated by Wasilla-based Pollux Aviation, crashed 30 miles west of Deadhorse on Wednesday.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the identities of the pilot and passenger, but family, friends and colleagues have been remembering the victims.

Shiloh Schulte, 46

Shiloh Schulte was a shorebird scientist for Massachusetts-based Manomet Conservation Sciences, according to a statement from the company. He tracked shorebird populations in Alaska’s Arctic for about 15 years – including in the central National Petroleum Reserve and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

This year, Schulte and his team were planning to deploy audio recorders on the North Slope and use satellite tags to monitor activity of the region’s declining population of whimbrels.

The crash happened on the first day of this year’s research.

“Shiloh was doing exactly what he loved when all this happened out in the field, in one of the most remote and beautiful places, I think, that he's ever been,” his brother Jonah Schulte said. “He always has talked about how amazing and impressive Alaska is, and how, you know, it makes you feel small.”

Originally from New Hampshire, Shiloh Schulte grew up in Vermont, his brother said. When Shiloh Schulte was young, his brother remembered how in the mornings, before everyone was awake, he would start the fire to warm the house and leave for long excursions in the woods, looking at warblers and vireos and woodpeckers.

As an adult, Schulte lived in Kennebunk, Maine, and worked to help recovery of beach-nesting birds along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts.

“Shiloh was a deeply respected member of the Manomet Conservation Sciences team, whose passion for shorebird conservation and unwavering commitment to protecting our planet inspired everyone fortunate enough to work alongside him,” the company said in a statement.

Michael Boardman met Schulte in 2019 during his artist residence in the Canning River Bird Camp in the Arctic Refuge’s coastal plain. Schulte was doing shorebird research there, and the two men connected quickly, both coming from Maine.

“His sense of wonder and tireless enthusiasm were infectious. And he was deeply passionate about the work he did, using science to learn about and protect essential habitat for shorebirds who are seeing a steady decline throughout their range,” he said. “This is a great loss for both Maine, Alaska and bird conservation.”

Schulte’s research also took him to Peru and Canada, according to posts his colleagues and friends shared on a tribute page .

Schulte was involved in local government, serving as a member of the Kennebunk Town’s Select Board for nearly 10 years. He was also a competitive distance runner who ran the Boston Marathon several times.

Schulte was a father of two daughters , one in high school and one in college.

“He made a difference in the lives of the people that he worked with, his friends and family, and also the birds that now have a better chance at survival because of him and the folks that he works with,” Jonah Schulte said.

Jonathan Guibas, 54

Jonathan Guibas moved to Alaska earlier this spring to fly for Pollux, his mother Arlene Guibas of Colorado said.

Before coming to Alaska, Guibas worked as a flight instructor in Virginia.

“He was an outstanding helicopter pilot,” said Raf Collado, his Virginia friend. “Some of the people here are former Navy fighter pilots, and he taught them how to fly helicopters.”

Picture Credit: Alaska Desk's Alena Naiden

Guibas was born in California before his family moved to Colorado. He worked across the country and explored different fields – from managing casinos to maintaining motorcycles and even working for a tourist submarine company, Arlene Guibas said.

She said flying has been his biggest passion.

“He did a lot of different jobs, mastered them,” she said. “This one became the master of his heart, and he gave it willingly.”

In his free time, Guibas enjoyed surfing, hiking, diving and snowboarding, his mother said.

“There wasn't anything that he didn't try that he wanted to do,” she said. “He was an adventurer.”

Guibas was a father of two and had a big community of friends who loved and respected him, Arlene Guibas said.

He was also a loving son who called his mother every other day. He surprised her on her most recent birthday with a visit and a pair of hiking poles – so they could enjoy easy hikes together.

Moving to Alaska was a source of joy for Jonathan Guibas. His mother said he was excited about his assignment in the Arctic and shared photos with her showing the remote landscapes.

When Jonathan Guibas didn’t call her on the day of the crash, Arlene Guibas said she thought it was because of bad weather. Then she received a call from Guibas’ former wife, Anna.

“When she said, ‘Jonathan is dead,’ my whole world came crashing down,” Arlene Guibas said. “He impacted way more lives than I could ever imagine, and I'm incredibly proud of him, and all I can say is, when I grow up, I want to be more like him, and I'm 75. I'm going to miss him incredibly.”

Recovery efforts are ongoing

Mark Ward, an accident investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, completed an on-scene examination of the wreckage on Friday, the agency’s Alaska chief Clint Johnson said.

Weather prevented the recovery crew from transporting the helicopter to Deadhorse last week, but they hoped to bring it there Monday to continue the investigation, Johnson said.