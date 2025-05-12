Molly of Denali’ Not Renewing for Season 5 Following Federal Funding Cuts

PBS Kids’ groundbreaking animated series Molly of Denali will not be renewed for a fifth season, marking a pause in production after four critically acclaimed seasons. The decision follows the termination of the federal Ready to Learn grant—an essential $23 million program that has long supported children’s educational programming.

In a statement, Vera Starbard, a Tlingit and Dena’ina writer and producer on the series and a three-time Emmy nominee, reflected on the show’s impact.

“It’s been the honor of a life to write for Molly of Denali these past years, and, while it has many awards now, the most gratifying part of it has been to see how the Native community has received it,” Starbard said.“ They see themselves, and every story is written with Alaska Native values and wisdom at the heart of it.” Though Molly of Denali has not been officially canceled, Starbard confirmed there are no current plans to write new episodes. However, new content already in production will continue to be released in the coming months.

Since its debut in 2019, Molly of Denali made television history as the first nationally distributed children’s series in the United States to feature an Alaska Native lead character. The show has been widely praised for its authentic representation of Indigenous cultures and its strong educational storytelling. Over its run, the series earned numerous accolades, including a Peabody Award in 2020 and a Children’s & Family Emmy Award in 2025 for Outstanding Writing in a Preschool Animated Program.

PBS has reassured families that all existing episodes will continue to air on broadcast and digital platforms, and that companion resources will remain available to educators and parents nationwide.