U.S. Senators Murkowski, Schatz and Merkley issue critical alert for Indian Health Service

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and two other senators, Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Jeff Merkley of Oregon, have demanded urgent action from the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

In a letter to Robert Kennedy, Jr., they say the Indian Health Service is unable to deliver quality health care services to American Indians and Alaska Natives, as required by federal law.

The senators said staffing shortages and a civilian hiring freeze have made matters worse for an already struggling system. They say not only medical services are in jeopardy – but also billing, appointments, lab work and other essential tasks -- even accreditation for I.H.S. facilities.

In their letter, the senators also called on Kennedy to halt any further cutbacks without first engaging in meaningful tribal consultation, which has not taken place. They cited a high mortality rate from most major health issues comparable to what the general U.S. population experienced in 1944.

Murkowski, a Republican, is chair of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee. Schatz, a Democrat, is vice chair. Merkley is also a Democrat and the ranking member of the Senate Interior-Environment Appropriations Committee.

