© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Senators Murkowski, Schatz and Merkley issue critical alert for Indian Health Service

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 7, 2025 at 12:08 PM AKDT
Photo courtesy of Government Office of Accountability
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) sound alarm for Indian Health Service, which is struggling to cope with staffing shortfalls.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and two other senators, Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Jeff Merkley of Oregon, have demanded urgent action from the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

In a letter to Robert Kennedy, Jr., they say the Indian Health Service is unable to deliver quality health care services to American Indians and Alaska Natives, as required by federal law.

The senators said staffing shortages and a civilian hiring freeze have made matters worse for an already struggling system. They say not only medical services are in jeopardy – but also billing, appointments, lab work and other essential tasks -- even accreditation for I.H.S. facilities.

In their letter, the senators also called on Kennedy to halt any further cutbacks without first engaging in meaningful tribal consultation, which has not taken place. They cited a high mortality rate from most major health issues comparable to what the general U.S. population experienced in 1944.

Murkowski, a Republican, is chair of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee. Schatz, a Democrat, is vice chair. Merkley is also a Democrat and the ranking member of the Senate Interior-Environment Appropriations Committee.
News
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride