Hundreds of Native Youth Olympic athletes compete and connect at this year's Games

With much fanfare, Daisy Vanblarcom prepared for the final one-foot high kick competition in the Native Youth Olympics on Saturday. She needed to jump, kick a suspended ball with one foot and then land on the same foot.

The highest height she hit was 87 inches, which went above her personal record – and won her first place. The bleachers were filled with people from all corners of Alaska, but for Vanblarcom, they were familiar faces. Vanblarcom, who competed in six events this year and placed first in two, said making friends with other athletes and coaches is a part of her success.

“I compete a lot better when I know everybody and when I'm comfortable around everyone,” Vanblarcom said.

1 of 30 — DSCF4639.JPG Chloe Wassillie, Lower Kuskokwim School District, won first at one-hand reach competition, reaching 60″ with 1 miss. Alena Naiden 2 of 30 — wrist carry unalaska.JPG Unalaska team wins first place in the wrist carry competition during Native Youth Olympics on April 24, 2025. Alena Naiden 3 of 30 — DSCF4577.JPG Athletes participate in Inuit stick pull competition during the Native Youth Olympics in April, 2025. Alena Naiden 4 of 30 — DSCF4553.JPG An athlete participates in the blanket toss during the Native Youth Olympics in April, 2025. Alena Naiden 5 of 30 — DSCF4529.JPG Kolby Clark-Pruitt from Mt. Edgecumbe won first place in scissor broad jump during the Native Youth Olympics on April 25, 2025. Alena Naiden 6 of 30 — DSCF5235.JPG Athletes participate in the seal hop competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 7 of 30 — DSCF5089.JPG Quentin O’Domin of Anchorage kicked 112″ 2m, winning first place at the one-foot high kick competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 8 of 30 — DSCF5122.JPG Devin Cooper-Jackson, Interior, hugs Quentin O’Domin, Anchorage after O’Domin wins first place in the one-foot high kick competition on April 26, 2025. Cooper-Jackson tied with Don Heflin for third place in the competition. Alena Naiden 9 of 30 — DSCF4573.JPG Students cheer during the Native Youth Olympics in April, 2025. Alena Naiden 10 of 30 — DSCF4559.JPG An athlete participates in the blanket toss during the Native Youth Olympics in April, 2025. Alena Naiden 11 of 30 — DSCF4563.JPG Athletes participate in Inuit stick pull competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 24, 2025. Alena Naiden 12 of 30 — DSCF4643.JPG Athlete participates in one-hand reach competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 25, 2025. Alena Naiden 13 of 30 — DSCF4826.JPG Bruce Summerville, Mat Su, kicked 106″ 3m, winning second place at the one-foot high kick competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 14 of 30 — DSCF4569.JPG Athletes participate in Inuit stick pull competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 24, 2025. Alena Naiden 15 of 30 — DSCF4617.JPG Athletes participate in Inuit stick pull competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 24, 2025. Alena Naiden 16 of 30 — DSCF4544.JPG An athlete participates in the blanket toss during the Native Youth Olympics in April, 2025. Alena Naiden 17 of 30 — DSCF4671.JPG Athletes participate in Dene stick pull competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 18 of 30 — DSCF4843.JPG Athlete participates in the one-foot high kick competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 19 of 30 — DSCF4764.JPG Athletes participate in Dene stick pull competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 20 of 30 — DSCF4886.JPG Athlete participates in the one-foot high kick competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 21 of 30 — DSCF4777.JPG Athletes participate in Dene stick pull competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 22 of 30 — DSCF4953.JPG Chloe Wassillie, LKSD, kicked 84'' 1m, winning fourth place in the one-foot high kick competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025.

Alena Naiden 23 of 30 — DSCF4985.JPG Athlete participates in the one-foot high kick competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 24 of 30 — DSCF5199.JPG Athletes prepare to participate in the seal hop competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 25 of 30 — DSCF4912.JPG Abigail Semaken participates in the one-foot high kick competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 26 of 30 — DSCF4992.JPG Athlete participates in the one-foot high kick competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 27 of 30 — DSCF4994.JPG Athlete participates in the one-foot high kick competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 28 of 30 — DSCF5000.JPG Molly Evans, Homer, kicks 84″, winning third place in one-foot high kick competition on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 29 of 30 — DSCF5045.JPG CC Carter, Mat Su, kicks 86″ 0m, winning second place at the one-foot high kick competition during the Native Youth Olympics on April 26, 2025. Alena Naiden 30 of 30 — Daisy and Nicole.JPG Athlete Daisy Vanblarcom (left) and Native Youth Olympic Games coach and head official Nicole Johnson talk before one-foot high-kick competition Saturday, April 26, at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. Alena Naiden

The Native Youth Olympics was held over three-days in Anchorage last weekend. High school students participated in a dozen competitions, each representing a different Alaska Native subsistence activity or skill. The event started more than fifty years ago, with a few dozen participants. This year, it brought about 450 athletes to the Alaska Airlines Center – a record number since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joanna and Jen Hopson have been working to revive the games in the North Slope region. They created a program to help develop and train athletes from Utqiaġvik and neighboring villages. They held the regional Native Youth Olympic Games in Utqiaġvik this winter – for the first time in about 15 years.

Alena Naiden North Slope Borough School District coach Joanna Hopson signs a sneaker for one of her athletes during the Native Youth Olympics on April 25, 2025.

Joanna Hopson said that the games have been helping students gain confidence and come out of their shell.

“Our athletes that are coming in, they come in to us at practice so reserved, timid,” she said. “As they're starting to learn more of their cultural games, they're starting to learn that courage. They're starting to learn what it means to be who you are, to accept who you are, where you're at, and then to grow from that.”

Participating in the Native Youth Olympics is often a family tradition. Kya Ahlers, a coach for Salamatof on the Kenai Peninsula, said she trains some of her siblings and is always proud to see them and her other athletes succeed. This year, Ahlers saw her younger sister Abigail Semaken place first in the toe kick competition.

“It's really a good confidence booster, and really good to see all these young women competing. And I mean, sometimes I do see some girls getting themselves down. But then once I see that, there's already other girls from other teams coming to comfort her and empowering her again,” Ahlers said. “That really warms my heart.”

Alena Naiden (From left) Camylle Hull, Isabel Dosch and Calli Bundschuh from Fairbanks took third in the wrist carry competition during the first day of the Native Youth Olympic games on April 24 in Anchorage.

Girls lifting each other up was something on the mind of Camylle Hull from Fairbanks. Hull was on the team with Isabel Dosch and Calli Bundschuh, and together they took third place in the wrist carry competition. Dosch wrapped her wrist around a stick, and Hull and Bundschuh grabbed the opposite sides of it, carrying Dosch for 202 feet and 3 inches.

“Our team was an all-girls team, the only all-girls team that got on the podium, and we got further than most of the guys down there,” Hull said. “I think it's really cool for us, showing that we can do what they can do, like the guys.”

But the community of the games as a whole was the main highlight athletes kept bringing up. Anastasha Wilde of Anchorage, who took second place in a two-foot high kick competition, said the games helped her improve her social life.

Alena Naiden Anastasha Wilde of Anchorage won took second place in a two-foot high kick competition during the 2025 Native Youth Olympics. She said she loves the community aspect of the games.

“My favorite part about it is that we all come together, and we're participating together, not apart, and you get to connect with other people and make new friends,” Wilde said. “It's not about winning. It's about beating your personal records and improving, not for yourself, but improving for the others around you, so you could help them out.”

