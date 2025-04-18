Fighting For the Future of Her Community

Native Youth Across the U.S. Honored as 2025 Champions for Change

Five young leaders chosen to represent their tribal communities on a national level

A group of inspiring Native youth from around the country are stepping into the national spotlight as the Aspen Institute’s Center for Native American Youth (CNAY) announces its 2025 Champions for Change.

Each year, CNAY selects five young leaders, ages 14 to 24, who are making a difference in their communities. These “Champs” receive hands-on leadership training and advocacy support to further their impact. This year’s cohort includes youth from Alaska, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Arizona.

Meet Maiyuraq (Maiyu) Jones from Unalakleet, Alaska

Among the 2025 honorees is Maiyuraq (Maiyu) Jones, an Environmental Science student at Western Washington University. Passionate about climate change and environmental justice, Jones has witnessed firsthand how shifting ecosystems are affecting her home in rural Alaska.

“Over the time I was growing up you can’t help but see those changes,” Jones said. “When I was a kid, I used to be able to set crab pots on the sea ice with my dad. Now, it’s too dangerous to go out more than 10 feet.”

A Deep Connection to Salmon and Subsistence, Jones also spoke about the personal toll of declining salmon runs, which are central to the culture, tradition, and food security of many Alaska Native communities.

“Our region was closed for King and chum salmon because escapement numbers were too low,” she said. “My family drove an hour south every day for over a week to set net for salmon. I’d work eight hours, eat dinner, then fish for six more. We had to do whatever it took to fill the freezer.”

Coming Together in Washington, D.C. earlier this month, Jones joined the other Champions for Change in Washington, D.C. for a national gathering. There, they shared stories of resilience and advocacy — from clean water access to food sovereignty and community-led solutions.

“Hearing similar stories from all over the country made me realize we’re not alone,” Jones said. “That’s why I’m dedicated to environmental justice — so future generations can hunt caribou and fish for salmon like I did.”

Now in its 11th year, Champions for Change continues to uplift Native youth who are building stronger, healthier futures for their communities.

—

Story by Jill Fratis, KNBA

