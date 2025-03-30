Spurr Volcano Janglings Bring Back Memories for Longtime Alaskans: Prepare for Potential Ashfall

For many Alaskans who've weathered past volcanic events, the current rumblings from K'idazq'eni (Mount Spurr) are stirring up familiar memories – the eerie quiet before a potential ashfall, the scramble for supplies, and the way life can grind to a halt under a blanket of gray. While the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) keeps a close watch, those of us who remember not just Bentuggezh K'enulgheli (Redoubt) in '89, but K'idazq'eni's own dramatic eruption in '92, know it's time to dust off those preparedness plans.

Back in '89, when Bentuggezh K'enulgheli blew, the ash turned Anchorage into a moonscape. Cars were coated, the air was thick, and even indoors, that gritty dust seemed to find its way in. But just a few years later, K'idazq'eni reminded us it could happen again, closer to home. The '92 eruption, while perhaps not as prolonged as Redoubt, still dumped a significant amount of ash on the region, impacting air travel and daily life. Some folks still have the masks and goggles tucked away in a closet, relics from those dusty days.

This time, with K'idazq'eni showing signs of unrest once more, the message is clear: don't wait. Emergency officials are urging everyone to get ready now. Think back to what you needed during those past events – both Bentuggezh K'enulgheli and K'idazq'eni. Did you have enough masks? Were your windows sealed well? Did you have a way to stay informed when the power flickered?

The essentials haven't changed much. That emergency kit we were told to put together years ago? Now's the time to double-check it. Make sure you have:



N95 masks: Crucial for protecting your lungs from ash.

Goggles or safety glasses: To shield your eyes from the abrasive dust.

Work or disposable gloves: Helpful for cleanup.

A well-stocked first aid kit: For any minor injuries.

A portable phone charger or power bank: To stay connected.

Bottled water: In case of water supply disruptions.

For those who wear contact lenses, having a pair of glasses on hand is a must, as ash can cause significant irritation.

Authorities also recommend developing a family emergency plan, outlining how you'll communicate and where you'll meet if ashfall occurs while you're separated.

Staying informed is paramount. Keep an eye on these official sources for the latest updates:



Consider signing up for text alerts from OEM or email alerts from AVO to get timely notifications.

For those who lived through it, we remember the drill. We remember the advice to stay inside, to seal up our homes as best we could. We remember the warnings about driving in ash, how it can turn roads into slick, dangerous surfaces and wreak havoc on your vehicle's engine.

This isn't about panicking; it's about being Alaska Smart. We live in a land where nature calls the shots, and being prepared is just part of life here. So, take a moment, think back to those past eruptions, especially K'idazq'eni in '92, and use that experience to get ready for whatever this mountain might throw our way.