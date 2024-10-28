Waiting for White Raven in Spenard

The odds of a white raven being born are one in 30,000. Despite those improbabilities, a blue-eyed white raven first appeared in the Spenard neighborhood of Anchorage last October, where it became an instant media sensation.

The bird was last seen in April. Biologists say it left with its family to return to the wilderness, where ravens nest and raise their young.

Scientists, who have tracked the birds, say they usually migrate back to town in the late fall, where there are plenty of pizza crusts and French fry droppings to tide them over through the winter.

There’s no guarantee the white bird will be back. But a plaintive call echoes around Spenard.

Oh, White Raven. White Raven. Wherefore art thou?

A raven by any other color would be just as full of mischief. But dear raven, when you first appeared around this time last year, you stole the hearts of people like Jennifer Olson.

Photo by Jennifer Olson Jennifer Olson captured some of her best White Raven photos on this dumpster behind the Spenard Roadhouse restaurant.

“With my limited cell phone storage space,” she said. “I managed to amass about 6,500 photos.”

Olson says it’s hard to delete a single, one.

Photo by Jennifer Olson Some worried that the white raven would get picked on by other ravens, because it was different. But the white raven seemed to hold its own and appeared to have many friendships with fellow ravens.

“Because each moment is different,” she said. “Each little look of the eye. A little tilt of the head. A turn of the beak, or a moment with another bird. The background. It’s endless.”

Olson is ever hopeful that more photographs are on the wing. She’s excited that the pace of raven migration into Anchorage has started to pick up. They usually begin to arrive when the seagulls depart.

For the past week, Olson has gotten up early to visit some of the White Raven’s favorite spots. She says the birds overnight in rookeries on the hillsides, and White Raven’s flock usually shows up at the Anchorage Wastewater and Utilities office, first thing in the morning.

“There’s a bunch of trees right around that building. They would pit stop there, and then they would fly into the Spenard area,” Olson said. “So often the White Raven would, of course, be in a group with all the other ravens, family and friends I imagine.”

1 of 3 — WHITE RAVEN-BRANCH-Cawing-Screen Right.jpeg 2 of 3 — WHITE RAVEN-BRANCH-Wood Curl-CU.jpeg 3 of 3 — WHITE RAVEN-BRANCH-Wood Curl-Vertical.jpeg

Olson is one of those who refers to White Raven as a “she,” but nobody knows for sure what the sex of the bird is, until it’s time to observe the raven's courtship rituals. Males usually put on elaborate aerobatics displays to impress the females. But ravens don’t normally mate until they are at least two years old.

Greg Messimer, a Kenai cab driver and nature photographer, first spotted a white raven hatchling outside of Soldotna in 2023. Messimer said ravens were nesting in the area this summer, but the white bird was not among them.

It’s possible White Raven and her family have moved on to a new location.

But Jennifer Olson is hoping they’ll have fond memories of the tater tots and bread crusts they found discarded at the Spenard Roadhouse, where she got some of her best pictures.

She’s been there too. But alas, so far, no White Raven. The very first photo posted on the Anchorage White Raven Spottings Facebook page was on October 24 last year.

Photo by Aaron Towarak. Aaron Towarak took this photograph of the white raven and its black-feathered companion on October 20, 2023. He spotted it on the roof of the old La Mex Restaurant on Spenard Road. It may be one of the first photographs of the bird taken when it first appeared in Spenard. Towarak thought it was a seagull until he heard the bird caw.

But Aaron Towarak may have been the first to photograph the bird in Anchorage. On October 20, he took a picture of White Raven and its black feathered companion on the roof of the old La Mex Restaurant on Spenard Road.

“In some ways it has its own mysticism,” said Towarak, who remembers the moment well.

He was living in a Spenard hotel room, waiting to get into an alcohol treatment program.

“And I was just trying to stay active, because I was going through alcohol withdrawal,” Towarak said. “So, I was walking around on Spenard. And that’s kind of when I saw it. It’s a good place marker for my personal journey.”

He said the sight of the bird filled him with inspiration -- and on October 23, he entered a treatment program in Juneau. Last week, he celebrated one year of sobriety.

Towarak is from Unalakleet, where he and other Inupiaq boys learned to make raven calls. He is familiar with Native stories about how a white raven would one day appear as a messenger of hope to the world.

Towarak says things would come full circle for him to see White Raven again. He’d like to know how the bird is doing.

“You kind of wonder where they are, where they go off to, what they do,” he said. “But then you just realize we don’t have control over nature or maybe even ourselves at times.”

Towarak says that’s one of the big lessons of sobriety, to learn to acceptance.

“A lot of times we want to impose our will on the world, but it’s kind of about letting go of things in your life that you don’t have control over.”

Courtesy of Aaron Towarak Aaron Towarak says the best thing about finding sobriety is spending time with his kids.

But Towarak has regained control of a lot. He spends a lot of time with his children. After treatment, he landed a good job at an environmental engineering firm, where he has since been promoted. When he started work, he had to get around on a bicycle, but last week he bought a new car.

Photo courtesy of Aaron Towarak. Aaron Towarak says he has a new car to go with his new life.

This weekend saw a flurry of activity on the Anchorage White Raven Spottings page. There was a possible sighting at the Fred Meyer store parking lot on Dimond Boulevard. But fellow posters questioned whether it might have been a seagull, since those birds haven’t completely left town on their fall migration. There was also a row of ravens with white bird sitting on a light pole in Muldoon, but that bird apparently turned out to be a pigeon. So far, there have been no pictures to verify any of these sightings.

Rick Sinnott, a retired Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist, has worked on raven tagging studies. He says ravens that winter in Anchorage travel as far afield as the North Slope, Fairbanks and Juneau – but it’s very likely the white raven could return to Anchorage -- and if that’s the case, this should happen in the next two weeks. If not, Sinnott says the raven has either moved to a new area – or is no longer alive. He warns that young ravens are prone to mishaps, and many do not survive their early years.

As for Jennifer Olson, who makes the rounds every day in search of White Raven, her sense of anticipation is almost palpable. Along with other photographers, she’s been posting her favorite photos from last winter on the White Raven Facebook page.

“I can’t wait. And if the White Raven does return, which I hope it does,” Olson said, “I look forward to amassing thousands more photos.”

Olson says she also looks forward to the friendship and camaraderie she enjoyed with other photographers. She believes the bird seemed to remember some of its paparazzi and enjoyed their attention.

Photos by Glen Klinkhart. Many of the photographers, who followed the white raven's antics last year, became good friends and traded tips on how to capture the bird in action. Glen Klinkhart, another prolific white raven photographer, snapped these pictures of Jennifer Olson at work.

“I just loved the personality of the raven,” said Olson, as she craned her neck to the sky, to watch a black raven riding the air currents overhead. “Wouldn’t it be great if the white raven showed up right now ?”

“I hope that the bird recognized me as somebody who really enjoyed being in its presence,” she said.