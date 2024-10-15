Alaska Federation of Natives annual photo contest captures the spirit of the convention

When this year’s Alaska Federation of Natives Convention gets underway in Anchorage this week, you’ll see pictures of children everywhere at the Dena’ina Center. From posters on the wall to signs at the entrance of the main convention hall, to the cover of the program guide, you’ll see lots of round, sweet faces smiling at you

Proud parents from across the state submitted these snapshots to AFN’s annual subsistence photo contest, which showcases the wide variety of wild foods that are gathered year-round.



The contest is not so much a competition as a celebration of the Alaska Native subsistence lifestyle.

This year’s AFN conference coordinator, Nikki Stoops, says every photo is sure to bring a smile.

“We had over a hundred entries,” Stoops said. “They were all phenomenal pictures that captured our convention theme.”

Stoops says the photos are meant to tug at the heart strings, to bring about a serious reflection on the status of Alaska Native children, who struggle at home, at school and in the community for a variety of reasons. Some of those include historical and intergenerational trauma, the lack of health and social services to address the high rates of suicide and mental health problems, as well as inequities in education funding, especially for rural schools.

The theme is inspired in part by the late Dr. Walter Soboleff, a Lingít leader who championed education.

A national commission named in memory of Soboleff and another Great Plains tribal leader, Alyce Spotted Bear, produced “The Way Forward Report.” Its recommendations which will be taken up at the convention.

Before Soboleff died at the age of 102, he often encouraged young people to “take care of the older person you are going to become.” He told them their own Native culture could help them do that.

The photos are intended to inspire convention-goers to think about this message. The challenge for the judges -- after hours of sifting through pictures of kids picking berries and catching fish -- was to decide which one best spoke to that progression from childhood to elderhood. They finally settled on four-year-old Austin Redfox, who sat on a tree stump with his hands firmly planted on his knees, as he watched his parents build a smokehouse for their salmon.

“He looked like a little old man, a little grandpa, sitting there watching the smokehouse,” Stoops said. “It just made us all so happy, just emulating probably what he sees in his hometown,” which happens to be Emmonak on the Lower Yukon River.

Austin’s mother, Lila Redfox, says her son constantly asks to help the family put dinner on the table. She listed off some of the foods her son has helped to gather. “Fish, whale, seal, moose, birds,” says Redfox, who appreciates Austin’s help, kneading the dough for her home-baked bread.

Although Yup’ik children are taught to learn through observation, Redfox was surprised that her son, at the age of one, had seen enough and was ready to pitch in.

“I was tanning a sealskin hide,” she said, “and he came up to me and grabbed the tanning tool -- and tried to scrape the seal skin hide.”

In the first photo, Austin Redfox scrapes a seal skin at age one. In the middle photo, he's two-years-old. The third photo was taken this summer.

Redfox says it’s important to teach children early about the sacred role subsistence plays in Native culture. She says she’s discovered that with some support and encouragement from the family, it becomes second nature for children.

“It makes me and my husband proud,” she said. “It makes us feel like we’re raising them right, doing a great job as a parent.”

For her winning photo, Redfox’s prize is an Alaska Airlines ticket, which she’ll use to bring her son Austin to the Alaska Federation of Natives convention this week.

She wonders what his reaction will be when he sees his face all over the place.

And there will be many others to see. Each, like Austin’s, tells a story.

Photo by Jacklyn Andrews, Emmonak. Don't interrupt Halle Grey Andrews-Seton. This six-year-old girl is very busy being her mama's little helper. Jacklyn Andrews, snapped this photo of her daughter while cutting fish in Emmonak. It won second place in this year's AFN Subsistence Photo contest.

The two other top finishers are from the Lower Yukon River. Jacklyn Andrews, also from Emmonak, won second place for her photo of her six-year-old daughter, Halle, cutting fish.

“All summer I was cutting fish to put away for the winter,” Andrews said. “Every time I'd be cutting fish, she'd ask to help. But I didn't let her.”

Finally, Andrews gave in.

“She was crying her lungs out to cut fish,” she said. “She got so happy when I told her to start cutting. She said, ‘Mom, I’m so busy.’”

Tanya Chikigak of Alakanak says it was important to capture this photograph of her two-year-old daughter Christine, picking her very first berries. In Yup'ik culture, it's a cause for celebration when children harvest their first berries or catch their first fish, because it marks the transition to becoming a contributing member of the community. Chikigak took third place in this year's AFN Subsistence Photo Contest.

Third place went to Tanya Chikigak from Alakanuk. Her photo shows her two-year-old daughter, Christine, squinting her eyes, almost like a little elder, as she proudly presented her berries to her mother.

Chikigak says the picture was taken in July, after a two-hour boat ride to a spot where you can find lots of cloud berries.

“It was her very first, time picking berries, and those were her very first berries,” Chikigak said. “When we were done picking, she kept asking to pick more.”