Get out the native vote by student advocacy

As director of the Get Out the Native Votemovement in Alaska, Michelle Sparck, has her work cut out for her.

She is currently traveling to schools to get to the root of the problem.

Sparck stated, “The only real problem and barrier to voting is Alaska’s idiosyncrasies and a low recruitment and retention record.”

Right now, there aren’t many incentives for election volunteers. In some communities, compensation is as low as 100 dollars for two weeks of service, not enough to make up-and-coming elections a priority.

On top of that, the ability to vote early is somewhat inaccessible to individuals who live in rural areas, requiring travel to urban hubs like Anchorage.

She said, “So what we are trying to do is to make communities more aware of different ways they can contribute to the election process.”

And that starts with getting students interested in voting rights and advocacy – and pay as they train and work for the group.

Sparck hopes this program gets children excited to vote and educates them on the power they have in their votes.

“These kids know the value of their vote before their even eighteen, and hopefully weve planted the seed for a new generation of super-voters.”

A supervoter would be someone who votes in most, if not all elections in their communities locally and nationally.

Sparck notes that this program also helps guide future board members and elected officials to get interested in serving their communities, and hopes the program will work as a ripple effect.

“The adults will start to realize that they need to step up to be able to chair and supervise the youth workers and the youth's enthusiasm will get them to realize the value and power of their vote and turnout too.”

Ripples like these make waves in our communities. With several hotly contested elections in the state, the Native vote has helped put candidates over the top.

With this movement, Spack sees the future of voting in Alaska to be one full of activity for youth and elders alike.

