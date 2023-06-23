© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

US Supreme Court ICWA Decision, Part 2: Analysis from Alex Cleghorn

KNBA
Published June 23, 2023 at 12:07 AM AKDT
Alex Cleghorn was born in Anchorage and grew up in Fairbanks. He is of Alutiq-Supiaq heritage. He is an attorney who specializes in representing tribal interests, tribes and tribal organizations. Currently he is the Alaska Native Justice Center's chief operating officer.
Photo by Rhonda McBride.
/
Alex Cleghorn was born in Anchorage and grew up in Fairbanks. He is of Alutiq-Supiaq heritage. As an attorney, he has specialized in representing tribal interests, tribes and tribal organizations. Currently he is the Alaska Native Justice Center's chief operating officer.

Ever since Alex Cleghorn got his law degree 20 years ago, he’s spent most of his time as an attorney representing tribes and Native organizations. Interpreting and applying the Indian Child Welfare Act has been a big part of his career, work that continues at the Alaska Native Justice Center, where he’s been the lead attorney and most recently, the chief operating officer.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court voted seven to two to uphold ICWA, he’s been reviewing the decision and individual opinions issued by the justices.

KNBA’s Rhonda McBride asked Cleghorn for his perspective on the ruling. The big question is whether the decision
closes the door on decades of debate, or leaves a window open for more litigation.

Insights into ICWA: Alex Cleghorn talks with KNBA's Rhonda McBride about what was at stake for children, families and tribes in the US Supreme Court 's decision on ICWA.

News