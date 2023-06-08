Alaska Innocence Project looks at exoneration of Audrey Edmonds in shaken baby case

The Alaska Innocence Project is currently working to clear an Anchorage man who served almost 14 years in prison in the death of his godson, an infant who died from what investigators thought was shaken baby syndrome.

This is a case where a crime may not have occurred whatsoever," said Jory Knott, Alaska Innocence Project Acting Director

He says new research has shown that some infant deaths have mistakenly been attributed to shaken baby syndrome.

"This could be charged through the medical science without any abuse being witnessed," Knott said. "And typically it was the last person with the child must have done something,"

Shaken baby syndrome, also known as abusive head trauma, is usually caused when a baby is shaken violently out of anger. It can cause death or permanent brain damage.

In Alaska, which has had high rates of child abuse, doctors and other medical professionals are on alert for death or injuries caused by abuse. But Knott says there also needs to be an awareness of new research, which has shown there are other things that can cause brain injury -- with symptoms that look a lot like shaken baby syndrome, such as a short fall or birth traumas that can show up weeks later.

The Alaska Innocence Project has invited one of the first people to be exonerated in a shaken baby case, due to faulty evidence, to give a presentation in Anchorage.

Audrey Edmunds of Wisconsin served 11 years in prison after the death of her third child.

Since her release, she told her story in a book: “It Happened to Audrey: A Terrifying Journey From Loving Mom to Accused Baby Killer.”

Edmunds will speak at an Innocence Project fundraiser Thursday evening in Anchorage.