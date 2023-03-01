Chugiak man indicted for child exploitation

A federal grand jury has indicted a 37-year-old Chugiak man for sexually exploiting children. The case against Jeremy Scott Daniels goes back to an undercover operation in 2010, when a law enforcement officer posed as an eight-year-old girl to engage Daniels in sexually explicit activity.

The Alaska U.S. Attorney’s office says Daniels was arrested in January of last year.

Court documents say he used social media to entice children, and then produced pornography with them. At the time of his arrest, the FBI recovered pornography involving pre-adolescent children on his cell phone.

The indictment charges Daniels with possession of pornography and using coercion to produce it, as well as distribution of child porn videos through a messaging app.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated this case and is looking for the public’s help. It asks those with information to call the FBI’s Anchorage field office at 907-276-4441.