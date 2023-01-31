Arctic Winter Games, Tuesday: Team Alaska collects 8 ulu medals

As of Tuesday morning, Team Alaska had racked up eight ulus in the Arctic Winter Games 2023. The prized ulu is a medal shaped like a curved knife used for cutting fish and scraping hides. The come in gold, silver and bronze.

Two of the gold ulu winners, Leah Marie Evans of Homer and Colton James Paul of Kipnuk, have been longtime participants in Native Youth Olympics.

Evans is 17 and on the Homer Halibut team. Paul is 18 and says in his biography that he began learning techniques from his brother at the age of seven. Paul’s brother later died in a suicide. Paul says, as he competes in Native games, he tries to spread awareness about suicide.

Team Alaska also had two silver ulu winners:



Austin Trube Murphy from Bird Creek. He’s 14. His silver medal is in the Alpine Skiing Giant Slalom.

Lydia Aurora Grace Alverts of Palmer is 17 and from the Chickaloon Tribal Team. She took a silver in the Arctic Sports Triple Jump.

There are also four bronze medalists:

Brance Burdette Robinson of Anchorage in the Alpine Skiing Giant Slalom,

Charity Gordon of Homer in the Arctic Sports, Two-Foot High Kick.

Leif Richard of Juneau in the Arctic Sports Triple Jump, who says his personal role model is his coach, Kyle Worl.

Amber Jeannine Vaska from Fairbanks in the Arctic Sports Triple Jump,

Alohna Johnson from Nome was awarded the Fair Play Award at the medal ceremonies for the Dene Stick Pull Games yesterday. Games officials said she displayed incredible energy and respect for all people she came in contact with, and exemplified the sacred virtue of sharing, one of the seven Dene Principles and Values.

Johnson's dad, Boggles, also received the Fair Play Award when he competed in the Arctic Winter Game in 2004.

Team Alaska has more than 240 athletes who come from 30 communities across the state. Yukon Territories in leading in the number of ulu medals with seventeen. Alberta North is in second place with 15. Northwest Territories has collected the most gold, with seven ulus.

