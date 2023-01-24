KNBA News: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
KNBA’s Top Stories:
- Two groups launch efforts to undo Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system
- State of the State speech: Governor wants to make Alaska the most pro-life state in the U.S.
- Warm air from the Pacific brings mix of rain and snow.
- Anchorage School District extends school day temporarily to make up snow days.
- Anchorage Folk Festival spotlight: Why they don’t just make pizza at Guido’s, but also music.
We had reports today from Alaska Public Media's Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early.