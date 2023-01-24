KNBA News: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

KNBA’s Top Stories:



Two groups launch efforts to undo Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system



State of the State speech: Governor wants to make Alaska the most pro-life state in the U.S.



Warm air from the Pacific brings mix of rain and snow.



Anchorage School District extends school day temporarily to make up snow days.



Anchorage Folk Festival spotlight: Why they don’t just make pizza at Guido’s, but also music.

We had reports today from Alaska Public Media's Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early.