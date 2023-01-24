© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published January 24, 2023 at 11:44 AM AKST

KNBA’s Top Stories:

  • Two groups launch efforts to undo Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system
  • State of the State speech: Governor wants to make Alaska the most pro-life state in the U.S.
  • Warm air from the Pacific brings mix of rain and snow.
  • Anchorage School District extends school day temporarily to make up snow days.
  • Anchorage Folk Festival spotlight: Why they don’t just make pizza at Guido’s, but also music.

We had reports today from Alaska Public Media's Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early.

News
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
