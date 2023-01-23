KNBA News: Monday, January 23, 2023

KNBA’s Top Stories:



Anchorage Police search for hit and run suspect in the death of a pedestrian this morning in Spenard.



Anchorage Police are investigating another pedestrian death on Saturday near Abbott and Birch Roads.



The National Weather Service says a change in the weather pattern, bringing a mix of rain and snow, will make the roads more dangerous.



One of two missing teenagers who took off on a snowmachine trip last Monday has been found. An update on the search for the second snowmachiner, which resumed this morning.



The final race in the World University Games nets more medals for two University of Alaska Fairbanks team members.



Anchorage Mandolin Orchestra, one of the crowd pleasers at the Anchorage Folk Festival

We had reports from Alaska Public Media's Chris Klint and KUAC's Dan Bross.

