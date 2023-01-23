KNBA News: Monday, January 23, 2023
KNBA’s Top Stories:
- Anchorage Police search for hit and run suspect in the death of a pedestrian this morning in Spenard.
- Anchorage Police are investigating another pedestrian death on Saturday near Abbott and Birch Roads.
- The National Weather Service says a change in the weather pattern, bringing a mix of rain and snow, will make the roads more dangerous.
- One of two missing teenagers who took off on a snowmachine trip last Monday has been found. An update on the search for the second snowmachiner, which resumed this morning.
- The final race in the World University Games nets more medals for two University of Alaska Fairbanks team members.
- Anchorage Mandolin Orchestra, one of the crowd pleasers at the Anchorage Folk Festival
We had reports from Alaska Public Media's Chris Klint and KUAC's Dan Bross.