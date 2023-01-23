© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

KNBA News: Monday, January 23, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published January 23, 2023 at 12:13 PM AKST

KNBA’s Top Stories:

  • Anchorage Police search for hit and run suspect in the death of a pedestrian this morning in Spenard.
  • Anchorage Police are investigating another pedestrian death on Saturday near Abbott and Birch Roads.    
  • The National Weather Service says a change in the weather pattern, bringing a mix of rain and snow, will make the roads more dangerous.
  • One of two missing teenagers who took off on a snowmachine trip last Monday has been found. An update on the search for the second snowmachiner, which resumed this morning.
  • The final race in the World University Games nets more medals for two University of Alaska Fairbanks team members. 
  •  Anchorage Mandolin Orchestra, one of the crowd pleasers at the Anchorage Folk Festival  

We had reports from Alaska Public Media's Chris Klint and KUAC's Dan Bross.

News
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride