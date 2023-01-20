© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

KNBA News: Friday, January 20, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published January 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM AKST

KNBA’s Top Alaska Stories: 

  • What a difference a week makes in the state legislature. The House started out without a Speaker, but now has all its key leadership in place.  
  • Some of a Juneau woman’s stolen regalia has made its way back to its owner.
  • Due to unsafe ice, the Yukon Quest makes some changes to the trail for this year’s sled dog race. 
  •  After being scaled back from the pandemic, the Anchorage Folk Festival returns with six days of live performances, workshops and community events.   

We had reports today from KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey and KUAC’s Dan Bross.

News
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride