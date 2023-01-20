KNBA News: Friday, January 20, 2023

KNBA’s Top Alaska Stories:



What a difference a week makes in the state legislature. The House started out without a Speaker, but now has all its key leadership in place.



Some of a Juneau woman’s stolen regalia has made its way back to its owner.



Due to unsafe ice, the Yukon Quest makes some changes to the trail for this year’s sled dog race.



After being scaled back from the pandemic, the Anchorage Folk Festival returns with six days of live performances, workshops and community events.

We had reports today from KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey and KUAC’s Dan Bross.

