KNBA News: Thursday, January 19, 2023
KNBA’s top stories:
- The Alaska House has elected a Speaker. Now the work begins as Cathy Tilton takes charge.
- As scientists look for answers after a polar bear attack in Wales, a tiny community grieves the loss of a mother and her son.
- Kodiak’s Tanner Crab fleet continues to stand down in a deadlock with processors over prices.
- The Alaska Folk Festival kicks off tonight with "Parlor in the Round."
We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Kavitha George.