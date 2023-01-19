KNBA News: Thursday, January 19, 2023

KNBA’s top stories:



The Alaska House has elected a Speaker. Now the work begins as Cathy Tilton takes charge.

As scientists look for answers after a polar bear attack in Wales, a tiny community grieves the loss of a mother and her son.

Kodiak’s Tanner Crab fleet continues to stand down in a deadlock with processors over prices.

The Alaska Folk Festival kicks off tonight with "Parlor in the Round."

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Kavitha George.