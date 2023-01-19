© 2023 KNBA
KNBA News: Thursday, January 19, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published January 19, 2023

KNBA’s top stories:

  • The Alaska House has elected a Speaker. Now the work begins as Cathy Tilton takes charge.
  • As scientists look for answers after a polar bear attack in Wales, a tiny community grieves the loss of a mother and her son.      
  • Kodiak’s Tanner Crab fleet continues to stand down in a deadlock with processors over prices.
  • The Alaska Folk Festival kicks off tonight with "Parlor in the Round."

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Kavitha George.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup'ik languages.
