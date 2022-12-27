© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

KNBA News: Wed. Dec. 21, 2022

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published December 27, 2022 at 7:43 PM AKST

Top stories:

  • Another Alaska inmate has died in this year, bringing the total for 2022 to 18, the highest number in 20 years.
  • The Anchorage Assembly adds more beds to its emergency shelter at the Sullivan Arena
  • Anchorage School District considers making up snow days by extending the school day.
  • It’s Winter Solstice. How some Alaskans plan to spend the shortest day of the year.

We had help from Alaska Public Media’s Jeremy Hsieh, Wesley Early and Chris Klint, as well as KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey.

News
Rhonda McBride
See stories by Rhonda McBride