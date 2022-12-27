KNBA News: Wed. Dec. 21, 2022

Top stories:



Another Alaska inmate has died in this year, bringing the total for 2022 to 18, the highest number in 20 years.

The Anchorage Assembly adds more beds to its emergency shelter at the Sullivan Arena

Anchorage School District considers making up snow days by extending the school day.

It’s Winter Solstice. How some Alaskans plan to spend the shortest day of the year.

We had help from Alaska Public Media’s Jeremy Hsieh, Wesley Early and Chris Klint, as well as KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey.

