House Natural Resources Committee to hold an oversight hearing on Tribal co-management of federal lands

The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources will hold an oversight hearing on Tribal co-management of federal lands.

The hearing will be 6 a.m. Alaska (10 a.m Eastern), Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The hearing will examine how the U.S. government dispossessed Indigenous people of land -- and the impact of that dispossession on federal land management practices.

The hearing will also examine the historical and legal support for Tribal co-management of federal lands.

The witness panel includes the director of National Park Service -- Charles “Chuck Sams the Third (III), who is Cayuse and Walla Walla.