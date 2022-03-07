© 2022 KNBA
House Natural Resources Committee to hold an oversight hearing on Tribal co-management of federal lands

KNBA | By Tripp J Crouse
Published March 7, 2022 at 8:22 AM AKST

The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources will hold an oversight hearing on Tribal co-management of federal lands.

The hearing will be 6 a.m. Alaska (10 a.m Eastern), Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The hearing will examine how the U.S. government dispossessed Indigenous people of land -- and the impact of that dispossession on federal land management practices.

The hearing will also examine the historical and legal support for Tribal co-management of federal lands.

The witness panel includes the director of National Park Service -- Charles “Chuck Sams the Third (III), who is Cayuse and Walla Walla.

Tripp J Crouse
Originally from the Midwest, Tripp Crouse (Ojibwe, a descendent of Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, pronouns: they/them) has 15-plus years in print, web and radio journalism. Tripp first moved to Alaska in 2016 to work with KTOO Public Media in Juneau. And later moved to Anchorage in 2018 to work with KNBA and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
