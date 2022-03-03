© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Washington state measure to create MMIW alert awaits governor’s signature

KNBA | By Tripp J Crouse
Published March 3, 2022 at 12:38 PM AKST

Washington state legislation would create an alert to help identify and locate missing Indigenous women and people.

House Bill 1725 would create alerts and share information on message signs and highway advisory messages within Washington.

They would be similar to “silver alerts” for missing vulnerable adults or Amber alerts for missing children.

A news release from the Washington State Attorney General’s office says it will be the first such alert system in the United States.

The legislation passed in the state House and Senate and now goes before Washington’s governor for signature.

Tripp J Crouse
Originally from the Midwest, Tripp Crouse (Ojibwe, a descendent of Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, pronouns: they/them) has 15-plus years in print, web and radio journalism. Tripp first moved to Alaska in 2016 to work with KTOO Public Media in Juneau. And later moved to Anchorage in 2018 to work with KNBA and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
