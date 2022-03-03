Washington state measure to create MMIW alert awaits governor’s signature

Washington state legislation would create an alert to help identify and locate missing Indigenous women and people.

House Bill 1725 would create alerts and share information on message signs and highway advisory messages within Washington.

They would be similar to “silver alerts” for missing vulnerable adults or Amber alerts for missing children.

A news release from the Washington State Attorney General’s office says it will be the first such alert system in the United States.

The legislation passed in the state House and Senate and now goes before Washington’s governor for signature.