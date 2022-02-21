© 2022 KNBA
Senate Committee on Indian Affairs passes Senate NAHASDA reauthorization out of committee

KNBA | By Tripp J Crouse
Published February 21, 2022 at 2:23 PM AKST
SCHATZ.JPG
(Screengrab courtesy U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs)
/
U.S. Senator Brian Schatz talks about Senate bill 2264 during a U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs business meeting on February 16, 2022. The bill was passed out of the committee.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs approved a Senate bill to reauthorize funding for federal housing assistance to Native Americans and Native Hawaiians.

Senate bill 2264 would reauthorize the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act, or NAHASDA.

The Housing and Urban Development program provides about $1 billion a year toward Native American housing.

The Senate reauthorization now goes before the full Senate before it goes to the House.

Each year, Congress continues to provide appropriations to the Native American Housing Assistance program without reauthorization.

A similar bill in the House (HR 5195) is in danger of stalling because it incorporates language that's not in the Senate version.

House Resolution 5195 would tie Tribal funding through the Indian Housing Block Grant – to compliance to an 1866 Treaty that provides Tribal citizenship to a group of people descended from enslaved Black laborers.

That wording would exclude four Tribes in the Lower 48 who do not recognize Freedmen descendants as citizens.

Tripp J Crouse
Originally from the Midwest, Tripp Crouse (Ojibwe, a descendent of Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, pronouns: they/them) has 15-plus years in print, web and radio journalism. Tripp first moved to Alaska in 2016 to work with KTOO Public Media in Juneau. And later moved to Anchorage in 2018 to work with KNBA and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
