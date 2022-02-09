© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
State Senate Affairs Committee to hold hearing on Tribal recognition measure

KNBA | By Tripp J Crouse
Published February 9, 2022 at 10:20 AM AKST
31424807333_8316520c76_o.jpg
Tripp J Crouse
/
The Alaska State Legislature building in Juneau on January 10, 2017.

The state Senate Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on legislation that would amend the state constitution to officially recognize most Alaska Native Tribes.

The hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022.

In January, House Bill 123 was read for the first time in the Senate and referred to the Senate State Affairs and Community and Regional Affairs committees.

Currently, the state does not officially recognize Tribes, instead, working with them through limited Tribal compacts. The federal government officially recognizes 229 Tribes in Alaska.

The group, Alaskans for a Better Government, collected more than 50,000 supporting signatures – more than the required amount to place the issue on this year’s ballot.

News
Tripp J Crouse
Originally from the Midwest, Tripp Crouse (Ojibwe, a descendent of Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, pronouns: they/them) has 15-plus years in print, web and radio journalism. Tripp first moved to Alaska in 2016 to work with KTOO Public Media in Juneau. And later moved to Anchorage in 2018 to work with KNBA and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Tripp J Crouse
