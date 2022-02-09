State Senate Affairs Committee to hold hearing on Tribal recognition measure

The state Senate Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on legislation that would amend the state constitution to officially recognize most Alaska Native Tribes.

The hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022.

In January, House Bill 123 was read for the first time in the Senate and referred to the Senate State Affairs and Community and Regional Affairs committees.

Currently, the state does not officially recognize Tribes, instead, working with them through limited Tribal compacts. The federal government officially recognizes 229 Tribes in Alaska.

The group, Alaskans for a Better Government, collected more than 50,000 supporting signatures – more than the required amount to place the issue on this year’s ballot.